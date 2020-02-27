Three Caribbean Ports Reportedly Deny Entry to Cruise Ship
February 27, 2020
An MSC Cruises ship that was turned away from two ports in the Caribbean has now reportedly been rejected by a third country due to a crew member reporting flu-like symptoms similar to those shown by coronavirus patients.
According to The Mirror, the Mexican Port Authority revoked the permission it granted the MSC Meraviglia to dock and disembark passengers in the port of Cozumel after a Filipino crew worker fell ill after he reportedly visited Manila within the last few days.
The MSC Meraviglia was originally scheduled to dock in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Georgetown, Cayman Islands, but was denied permission, as health officials at both destinations said they were looking to “provide protection to the health and safety” for their residents.
The ship is carrying more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members.
Officials from the Mexican Port Authority confirmed to Reuters it canceled permission over coronavirus fears. MSC Cruises said in a statement Thursday it was sailing toward Cozumel after receiving authorization to dock from the Mexican Ministry of health.
The Mirror is reporting the Ministry of Health was scheduled to board the MSC Meraviglia when it arrived in Mexico and confirm the medical records stating the crew member was diagnosed with common seasonal flu and not the coronavirus.
The Mexican Ministry of Health would reportedly be responsible for the decision to turn the ship away, not the port authority.
An official Twitter account for MSC Cruises revealed the ship had berthed at Cozumel at around 9 a.m. ET and was waiting for local health officials to board the vessel. The cruise line said the doctors at the Mexican destination would conduct customary checks.
The decision to deny the MSC Meraviglia at port comes just one week after MSC Cruises updated MSC Bellissima's Grand Voyage itinerary to Asia.
