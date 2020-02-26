Last updated: 11:45 AM ET, Wed February 26 2020

Cruise Ship Denied by Two Caribbean Ports Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An MSC Cruises ship was turned away from at least two ports in the Caribbean on Tuesday after a crew member fell ill amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to The New York Times, MSC Meraviglia was denied from docking in both Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Georgetown, Cayman Islands after port authorities learned that a crew member from the Philippines was ill. However, the Associated Press reported that the employee was believed to be sick with the common seasonal flu.

"In an abundance of caution, in order to provide protection to the health and safety of the residents of the Cayman Islands, the government has denied permission for the cruise ship to call on Grand Cayman as previously scheduled," Dwayne Seymour, health minister of the Cayman Islands, said in a statement.

The cruise line expressed frustration over the repeated denial, claiming that the ill crew member and all passengers on the ship had passed a health screening prior to embarking.

"The crew member had traveled to Miami from Manila, via direct connection in Istanbul," MSC Cruises said in a statement to the Times. "He developed symptoms of common flu and tested positive to Type A influenza after he visited the ship’s 24/7 Medical Center while already on board. He has no other symptoms."

The ship, which is carrying more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members, is in the midst of a 15-day roundtrip sailing from Miami that had included scheduled stops in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Bahamas, Belize and Honduras.

MSC Meraviglia isn't the first ship to be turned away from port amid fears of the spreading coronavirus and likely won't be the last. Tuesday's unexpected hiccup comes just one week after MSC Cruises updated MSC Bellissima's Grand Voyage itinerary to Asia.

