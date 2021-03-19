Celebrity Cruises To Resume Cruising From St. Maarten in June
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton March 19, 2021
Celebrity Cruises will return to cruising with seven-night itineraries round-trip from St. Maarten starting June 5 on the recently renovated Celebrity Millennium through August.
The ship will sail with a vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under 18 with a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of embarkation.
Sales open for the new cruises on March 25. Special fares start at $1,999 per person for a veranda stateroom. The offer applies to new bookings, and includes flights booked through Flights By Celebrity. No promotional code is needed.
“Returning to the Caribbean after more than a year away is such a significant moment for us,” said Celebrity President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “It marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone. We have been in constant contact with the leadership of St. Maarten these past months to support each other and share learnings and best practices. That we’re able to offer people the opportunity to safely vacation onboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, is incredible, and that we will sail from the magical island of St. Maarten is very special. I am forever grateful for the support and collaboration of the St. Maarten government.”
Ludmila de Weever, St. Maarten’s minister of tourism, economic affairs, transportation and telecommunication, said “Celebrity Cruises homeporting here will help rejuvenate our economy and drive opportunities for our people. … I look forward to the successful re-launch of their Caribbean cruising.”
Two different itineraries include one to Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados, and the other to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.
Celebrity will offer a range of tours at every port of call. Private Journeys and Small Group Discovery Tours will also be available for those who want to explore with only members of their family or traveling companions.
“Celebrity Cruises continues to be a leader, and I am so thrilled they have announced a safe return to sailing option for American cruisers,” said Vicky Garcia, COO of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Celebrity has found a creative solution with a beautiful Eastern Caribbean itinerary while still delivering a great onboard experience. I am vaccinated, and I'm ready to sail now. American cruisers are excited a major cruise line has provided an option in the Caribbean for those who are eager to cruise while following safely protocols. While some travelers may not be able to sail until they are vaccinated, they should make their reservations now with a travel advisor, since there will be limited onboard capacity and there is a lot of pent-up demand.”
Details on Celebrity’s health and safety measures can be found by clicking here. In addition, guests must meet St. Maarten’s travel requirements, which currently include presenting a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival to the island.
Celebrity now includes Wi-Fi, drinks and tips on every cruise. Celebrity’s “Cruise with Confidence” program provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees. For more details on the St. Maarten cruises, click here.
