UnCruise Adventures Announces 2020 Theme Cruises

Uncruise's Safari Explorer in Hawaii
PHOTO: The Safari Explorer from Uncruise is the only cruise ship permitted to visit Molokai. (photo via Will McGough)

Small-ship cruise line UnCruise Adventures has announced theme cruises for the 2020 sailing season.

Six of the cruise line’s ships will offer departures featuring themed topics such as birding, photography, wine and culinary, kids and families, and insider departures. The voyages provide added value and unequaled access to industry experts at no extra cost.

UnCruise Adventures’ theme cruises will be offered in Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, as well as along the Columbia and Snake Rivers. The cruise line boasts a fleet of boutique yachts and small ships that carry 22-90 guests.

All adventure activities and shore excursions are included in the cruise fare.

“Guest experts add to the experience of cruising by small ship,” UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard said in a statement. “It’s an extra opportunity to learn even more about the places we’re exploring and interact with hand-picked experts who are deeply connected to that area or topic.”

Each of the theme cruises welcomes curious guests and novices by providing hands-on guidance for those interested in deeper learning. Hosts are passionate about their respective fields and are eager to share their wisdom through experiential learning on and off the ships.

In addition, Blanchard and Loyalty Manager Naomi Sture will also host a special “UnCruise Insiders” departure in Alaska celebrating the vibrant community of returning guests.

For more details, check out the cruise line’s official website.

