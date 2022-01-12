Last updated: 09:24 AM ET, Wed January 12 2022

UnCruise Adventures Launches Wave Season Offer

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2022

Baja Mexico, UnCruise Adventures, Mexico cruises
A couple on an UnCruise Adventures enjoys the beach in Baja, Mexico. (photo via UnCruise Adventures)

UnCruise Adventures has launched new savings for its 2022 sailings through April 15, 2022, including a new sweepstakes for guests who book by this date.

Select sailings are offering new savings for guests, including $1,000 off per person on the Baja & Bergs combination sailing, which features a week in Baja, Mexico and another week in Alaska; no single supplement on all Wilderness Legacy Alaska 2022 itineraries; $750 savings per person and a one-night complimentary hotel in Seattle or Juneau on the 12-night Alaska itinerary aboard the Wilderness Legacy and more.

Pufferfish, fish, coral reef, Sea of Cortez, UnCruise Adventures
A pufferfish poses for the camera in the Sea of Cortez, photographed by someone onboard an UnCruise Adventures expedition. (photo via UnCruise Adventures)

Everyone who books by April 15, 2022 will also be automatically entered in a drawing to win a cabin for two on a seven-night Sea of Cortez, Pacific Northwest or Hawaii sailing in 2023, worth up to $15,500. Winners are chosen May 1, 2022.

“We already offer unbeatable adventure and all-inclusive value. By introducing our most enticing WAVE season specials we’re encouraging travelers to get out of the cold and into more nature. This is a limited time to plan that bucket list getaway and join us in places like beautiful Baja, California Sur.” Said UnCruise Adventures’ CEO, Captain Dan Blanchard.

For more information, please visit UnCruise Adventures.

