UnCruise Adventures To Begin Sailing Out Of Juneau May 7
UnCruise Adventures, the small boat adventure cruise line, will be returning to cruising earlier than anticipated, beginning its Alaskan cruises out of Juneau on May 7.
Instead of canceling three Pacific Northwest sailings, the cruise line offered its guests the opportunity to sail out of Juneau instead of Washington, covering guest airfare and hotels. The company’s CEO, Dan Blanchard, will also lead historical walks through the city prior to sailing.
The Alaskan cruises will begin on May 7, with a fully vaccinated crew and six adventure itineraries, with 22-86 guests each. All guests must show proof of vaccination to be allowed onboard. Cruises will depart from Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.
The company is waiving single supplements for solo travelers, discounting May and June departures up to $600 and is including a free hotel night with Ramada Juneau on some itineraries.
“When recent changes were made affecting our Seattle departures, I knew I could not disappoint our guests with another cancellation. Some of our guests have been waiting on this cruise for two or three years,” shares the company’s CEO, Dan Blanchard. “It makes me proud to see my team jump into action and ready to do what it takes to make this year one of the biggest comebacks we’ve ever had.”
So far, only smaller-scale cruises are set to operate this year out of Alaska, like Lindblad Expeditions, America Cruise Line and a few others.
“We understand the importance of cruise lines in the Alaska economy and a return to sailing to the future of my company,” Blanchard continues. “Vaccinations are on the rise and data has shown that Alaska has outperformed other states during the pandemic. There is hope on the horizon, and Alaska is wide open for us this season!”
For more information about the return to cruising for UnCruise Adventures, please click here.
