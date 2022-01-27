Uniworld Debuts New Education Course for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Claudette Covey January 27, 2022
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises introduced a new course – “New for 2022” – to Uniworld University, the luxury line’s travel advisor education program.
The course was designed to provide travel advisors with a rundown of what their clients will experience on Uniworld cruises this year.
Upon completion, travel advisors can take advantage of discounted rates of up to 60 percent off 2022 cruises.
“With another exciting year ahead for Uniworld, working together with our travel advisor partners remains a top priority,” said Ellen Bettridge, CEO and president of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.
“We have designed our courses to be engaging and dynamic, providing our advisors all the necessary information needed to confidently sell to their clients.
“We are very grateful for these partnerships and look forward to another year of spectacular Uniworld trips with their clients onboard.”
Just some of the highlights of the new course include information on the company’s expanded roster of Cruise & Rail itineraries, including “Milan, Venice & Istanbul” and “Castles of Transylvania & The Enchanting Danube” and a new rail-only trip aboard The Trans-Siberian Express.
The course will also cover Uniworld’s new “Dutch Delight” itinerary and such one-of-a-kind shore excursions as “Nights Out” and “Make Travel Matter.”
To register, visit UniworldUniversity.com.
