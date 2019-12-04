Uniworld Expanding Into South America in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Jim Byers December 04, 2019
Uniworld is adding an exciting, new destination to its portfolio, giving travel agents a new product to sell to cruise lovers.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has announced that it will set sail in South America for the first time, with two new itineraries throughout the Peruvian Amazon aboard the Aria Amazon, set to debut in September 2020.
“We’re beyond thrilled to launch these extraordinary trips in South America, a completely new destination for us,” said Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld. “We’ve seen great success with our exotic cruises and know these Peruvian Amazon itineraries have the perfect combination of luxury, active adventure, and comfort that our guests appreciate.
"Between the four new Super Ships we’re introducing and now a brand-new destination, we’re anticipating that 2020 will be one of our most exciting years yet and that these next-level experiences will continue to elevate the overall Uniworld experience for our guests.”
The new itineraries include the 15-day Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration that starts off with a land portion in Lima staying at a five-star hotel, followed by the seven-night cruise through the Amazon rainforest, and ends in the heartland of the Inca Empire with trips to the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Cusco; and the 11-day Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery that takes guests to explore the colourful capital of Lima, immerse in the pristine Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve and sail through the Amazon River roundtrip from Iquitos.
On all sailings, guests are joined by native born-and-raised naturalist guides that assist in getting up close to native wildlife and meeting village locals.
The Aria Amazon is an eco-friendly, all-suite ship with floor-to-ceiling windows, giving guests the ultimate panoramic views of the rainforest at every corner. The top deck features a jacuzzi, indoor lounge and bar, and an outdoor observation deck. With all-inclusive amenities and five-star cuisine by top chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, this luxurious 16-suite ship reflects Uniworld’s immersive and elegant experience. The sailings include unlimited choice of spirits and wines; five-star caliber meals; scheduled airport transfers; all gratuities onboard and ashore; curated excursions expressly for guests of Uniworld; and onboard entertainment and enrichment.
As a thank you for their continued loyalty, Uniworld will roll out the exciting details of its new Peruvian Amazon itineraries to its River Heritage Club members first, providing priority booking and exclusive savings. River Heritage Club members will be directed to contact their preferred travel advisor to book one of the 2020 maiden voyages before the new itineraries are promoted live on Uniworld’s website on December 16th.
