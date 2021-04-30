Uniworld Launches Second 2022 Mystery Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Lacey Pfalz April 30, 2021
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced a second Mystery Cruise to Europe, which will depart on September 23, 2022.
The news comes after the cruise line’s first-ever Mystery Cruise sold out in less than 48 hours. Both Mystery Cruises travel to different destinations, but both will be located in Europe.
This second Mystery Cruise features a 10-day mystery itinerary. It begins at $7,299 per person and includes airfare. Guests will be given clues and a packing list to help them prepare for their journey ahead.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the initial response to our first-ever Mystery Cruise,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “Our incredible guests sold out the itinerary in less than 48 hours, so we worked quickly to create an all-new, second Mystery offering for those that were unable to secure a booking. This second cruise will be just as exciting and unforgettable as the first.”
“This second Mystery sailing will be similar to the first in that it’s a bucket list trip with surprises at every turn, however it will be on its own exclusive itinerary with experiences that we’ve never offered before,” Bettridge said. “Guests booked on either sailing can expect a thrilling, one-of-a-kind adventure.”
To learn more about the Mystery Cruise or to book your spot, please visit Uniworld.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS