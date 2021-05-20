Uniworld to Begin European River Cruises June 20
May 20, 2021
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will begin sailing European river cruises on June 20, 2021.
The cruise line will begin sailings with its newest Super Ship S.S. La Venezia in Italy. These cruises will be followed by sailings in France with departures beginning onboard the S.S. Bon Voyage on June 27. The S.S. Joie de Vivre will begin sailing on July 4, and the S.S. Catherine on July 11.
Uniworld made the decision to begin sailing in France and Italy after both countries announced they will welcome American travelers in June.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment and are beyond thrilled to be back on the rivers, welcoming back our loyal guests on four of our most beautiful Super Ships this summer,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld. “Our guests are like family to us, and their safety is our main priority, which is why we’re taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure they’re comfortable when they’re ready to explore the rivers with us again.”
Uniworld’s first itinerary will commence on June 18 with Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy.
Guests will spend two days in Milan before traveling to Venice to board the S.S. La Venezia, which has been reimagined by celebrated Italian artist and textile designer Mariano Fortuny. The ship now offers more suites, more dining areas with space for social distancing and more luxurious finishes, while maintaining its high crew to guest ratio.
“Restarting these itineraries is just the first step in getting all of our ships back on the rivers this year,” said Bettridge. “We have a lot to look forward to with the debut of the all-new S.S. Sphinx launching in Egypt September 25, and we’ll also begin sailing the Peruvian Amazon Sept 1. with two new itineraries aboard the Aria Amazon. Demand for river cruising is at an all-time high and the support and excitement we are receiving from both new and old guests is outstanding.”
The first four sailings of 2021 are included in the Cruise Back Into Travel offer, which is valid for bookings through May 31, 2021, Guests can save up to 30 percent off per person on select dates for a limited time.
