Uniworld Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Cruises
At Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Christmas is a state of mind.
As a case point, the luxury river cruise line unveiled “Christmas in July” sailings, which will recreate the onboard ambiance of Christmas market itineraries aboard SS Maria Theresa’s July 11 and 18, 2021 cruises calling at Budapest, Vienna, Salzburg and Passau.
“During these challenging times, the holidays will undoubtedly look different for many this year,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.
“We’re thrilled to launch exclusive ‘Christmas in July’ sailings, providing a complete holiday do-over for families unable to reunite and something special to look forward to in the new year. From our very own onboard Christmas markets to a holiday card photo opportunity with Santa along the famed Danube River, families will enjoy a one-of-a-kind European holiday celebration under the summer sun.”
The two itineraries will include, among other things, holiday cocktail mixology classes, gingerbread house decorating, ornament making, holiday movies, holiday cuisine and more.
Travelers who book by Jan. 8 can save $500 per person and will also receive additional early booking discounts.
The cruises can be booked on Uniworld’s website; a dedicated landing page with more details is scheduled to go live on Dec. 1.
