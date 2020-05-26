Uniworld’s ‘Heroes Among Us’ European Cruise Giveaway Open for Nominations
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is inviting its travel advisor partners and River Heritage Club Members to nominate the “unsung heroes” of their communities for a chance to win a free, seven-night European river cruise.
25 honorees will be selected by the Uniworld executive management team to receive their complimentary cruises, which consist of one stateroom for themselves and a guest on any seven-night 2021 or 2022 Uniworld, or U by Uniworld, European river cruise (excluding Portugal).
“In these extraordinary times, Uniworld would like to celebrate the unsung heroes who make it possible for us to be home because they aren’t,” said Uniworld CEO, Ellen Bettridge. “We want to express our eternal debt of gratitude to these essential workers who are keeping us healthy, in body and spirit: the doctors and nurses, bus drivers and mail carriers, delivery people and grocery clerks, volunteers and first responders who have forged on despite their risk.”
Uniworld’s past guests and travel advisor partners are encouraged to enter on behalf of an exceptional everyday hero who, according to Bettridge, “has left a lasting impression by putting the needs of their community first during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Nominations are being accepted online now through July 31, 2020, and the winners will be notified by August 5. Simply fill out the form with your nominee’s name, and their occupation or role in the COVID-19 response efforts, as well as your reasons for nominating them. You can also upload a photo or video to make your submission stand out.
For more information, visit uniworld.com/en/heroes-among-us/.
