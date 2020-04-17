Last updated: 09:47 AM ET, Fri April 17 2020

US State Department Says Cruise Ship Crew Members Still Stranded

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood April 17, 2020

Crew Use Only
Crew Use Only (Photo via Paulo O / flickr)

The United States Department of State announced Thursday there were still a “fairly significant number of U.S. citizen crew members” stuck on cruise ships around the world due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to ABC News, State Department repatriation task force head Ian Brownlee said local governments are refusing to allow cruise ships to dock over fears they could be carrying crew members infected with the coronavirus.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
We Are Cruise

Cruise Journalists, Bloggers Show Support for the Industry

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Southwest Approaches Unions to Discuss Post-COVID-19 Concessions

Airlines & Airports
Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Air Lines Offering Snack Bag to All Passengers

Airlines & Airports
United States Capitol Building, Washington DC

House Members Urge COVID-19 Relief for Destination Marketing...

Impacting Travel

Officials from the U.S. Department of State said they are working with local governments where ships are attempting to dock to find a way to bring American citizens home.

“We're continuing to press to let these folks get off the ships,” Brownlee told ABC News. “In the meantime, they're on board the ship where they're being fed and taken care of by the cruise lines themselves.”

Earlier this week, the Coast Guard revealed it was monitoring 25 cruise ships anchored in U.S. waters with 18,900 crew members on board, 26 cruise ships moored in U.S. ports with 20,900 crew members on board, and eight cruise ships underway in U.S. waters with 8,300 crew members on board.

One of the ships stranded at sea is Holland America's Volendam, which is currently off the coast of the Bahamas. A crew member on board, 27-year-old American Matthew Gordon, said the captain told employees they could be stuck on the ship for another month.

“As an American citizen, I should have the freedom to go home and spend this quarantine in my own home,” Gordon told ABC News.

For more information on United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
We Are Cruise

Cruise Journalists, Bloggers Show Support for the Industry

How Cruise Ships Are Cleaned During Coronavirus Pandemic

CEO Says Carnival Corp. Has Funding to Survive 2020 and Beyond

Viking Opens Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises 2022-23

Crystal River Cruises’ Fleet Receives Green Award Certification

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS