Coast Guard Reveals Over 100 Cruise Ships Stuck at Sea
The United States Coast Guard announced that over 100 cruise ships carrying around 90,000 crew members are currently stuck at sea or in ports as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to ABCNews.com, Coast Guard officials revealed more than 35 cruise ships with 35,000 crew members on board were stranded in U.S. territorial waters as cruise lines continue to develop plans with local governments to bring them home.
As a result, the Coast Guard is being forced to rescue crew members who have been diagnosed with coronavirus and need immediate medical attention. Officials said “cruise lines need to take additional measures” to provide better medical care and protocols to be more self-sufficient.
“The entire Department of Homeland Security team is working together to ensure no seafarer will be left untreated during this emergency to the best of our collective ability,” Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Eric Jones told ABC News.
Last week, the Coast Guard revealed it rescued three crew members from Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas and the Celebrity Infinity, one of which later passed away after suffering from what officials called “COVID-19 like symptoms.”
Princess Cruises announced Wednesday that it was working on a crew repatriation plan for its ships, which has been difficult due to international travel restrictions implemented by countries around the world.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended travelers avoid cruise ships until the coronavirus outbreak is contained, the Cruise Lines International Association said its members had temporarily suspended operations from U.S. ports.
The majority of major cruise lines have since extended their temporary shutdowns.
