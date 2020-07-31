Variety Cruises Resumes Sailing in Greece
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 31, 2020
Variety Cruises’ Galileo has resumed sailing in Greece and is planning weekly departures through November 2020.
The Galileo can accommodate up to 49 passengers, but now is sailing with 31 guests and 18 crew members. The ship is operating the “Jewels of the Cyclades” itinerary from Athens.
The company said it is “following a carefully crafted, step-by-step safety and comfort protocol.”
The first cruise since the coronavirus outbreak departed Athens on July 24 and is visiting Poros, Polyaigos, Folegandros, Santorini, Antiparos, Paros, Delos, Mykonos, Syros and Kythnos. Weekly departures are scheduled through Nov. 6, 2020.
Variety Cruises is based in Athens and has an office in New York City. It also plans to resume cruising in the Seychelles on Sept. 12 with the 21-cabin M/Y Pegasos on weekly departures year-round.
