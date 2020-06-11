Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 11, 2020
Variety Cruises said it will relaunch sailing July 24 with the 24-cabin M/S Galileo yacht in Greece’s Cyclades islands. Other yachts will resume service later in 2020 and 2021 in the Seychelles, French Polynesia, Costa Rica/Panama, the Red Sea and more destinations, the company said in a note to travel advisors.
The company said it would follow “a carefully crafted step-by-step safety and comfort protocol” to return to the seas responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in JulyDestination & Tourism
Car Rental Companies Offering Cheap Prices, Better Vehicle...Car Rental & Rail
Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness DepartmentAirlines & Airports
“Since our inception in 1949, we have weathered a lot and have grown stronger and wiser with each passing storm, many of them together through our long-lasting partnerships,” the note said. “And for that, we are grateful because history is written with both achievements, but also with challenges. We believe that travel is more than just a luxury, but a way of life; a public function necessary for our growth and evolution, and at times like these, for inner healing.”
The Galileo will restart the seven-night “Jewels of the Cyclades” itinerary July 24 and operate weekly from Athens through October 2020.
The 21-cabin M/Y Pegasos will resume cruises in the Seychelles on Sept. 12 with weekly departures year-round. “It is essential to note that the cruise ship ban announced by the Seychelles government, and reproduced by the media earlier in May, does not apply for our small-ship cruises on the 21-cabin M/Y Pegasos,” Variety said. “We will be continually monitoring the situation to provide you with timely updates on our future cruise operations.”
For details on the updated safety protocols, click here.
For more information on Greece
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS