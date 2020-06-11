Last updated: 01:13 PM ET, Thu June 11 2020

Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 11, 2020

Seychelles
Variety hopes to resume operations in the Seychelles on Sept. 12, 2020. (photo via Variety Cruises)

Variety Cruises said it will relaunch sailing July 24 with the 24-cabin M/S Galileo yacht in Greece’s Cyclades islands. Other yachts will resume service later in 2020 and 2021 in the Seychelles, French Polynesia, Costa Rica/Panama, the Red Sea and more destinations, the company said in a note to travel advisors.

The company said it would follow “a carefully crafted step-by-step safety and comfort protocol” to return to the seas responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since our inception in 1949, we have weathered a lot and have grown stronger and wiser with each passing storm, many of them together through our long-lasting partnerships,” the note said. “And for that, we are grateful because history is written with both achievements, but also with challenges. We believe that travel is more than just a luxury, but a way of life; a public function necessary for our growth and evolution, and at times like these, for inner healing.”

The Galileo will restart the seven-night “Jewels of the Cyclades” itinerary July 24 and operate weekly from Athens through October 2020.

The 21-cabin M/Y Pegasos will resume cruises in the Seychelles on Sept. 12 with weekly departures year-round. “It is essential to note that the cruise ship ban announced by the Seychelles government, and reproduced by the media earlier in May, does not apply for our small-ship cruises on the 21-cabin M/Y Pegasos,” Variety said. “We will be continually monitoring the situation to provide you with timely updates on our future cruise operations.”

For details on the updated safety protocols, click here.

Theresa Norton
