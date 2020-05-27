Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service Through 2020 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Theresa Norton May 27, 2020
Victory Cruise Lines is canceling all voyages for the remainder of 2020 due to “prolonged governmental restrictions and uncertainties of future travel through Canadian waters” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it will focus on the 2021 season, which includes the debut of the Ocean Victory in Alaska and new itineraries on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes, New England and the Southeastern U.S.
“The decision to suspend service for 2020 was a difficult and disappointing choice but necessary in response to uncertainties of Canadian travel in the coming months,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “In anticipation of operating, we have taken this time to implement cutting-edge health and safety protocols. We will now focus on our exciting new itineraries planned for 2021, including the Ocean Victory in Alaska.”
In 2021, Victory will roll out new itineraries including the 12- and 13-day Alaska expedition cruises on the upcoming Ocean Victory between Vancouver, B.C., and Sitka, Alaska.
The Victory I and Victory II will also return with refreshed routes, including a 12-day Southeastern U.S. cruise that sails roundtrip to Amelia Island, Fla. (Fernandina Beach). Early booking discounts up to $1,400 per stateroom are now available for 2021 cruises.
In the coming weeks, Victory will announce plans for new winter itineraries for both the Victory I and Victory II, so guests with future cruise credits will have more choices.
For guests booked to sail on the Victory I or Victory II in 2020, no action is necessary at this time. The company’s customer service team will reach out directly to guests and travel agents to answer questions and advise on available options, which include the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund.
The 125 percent cruise credit can be used toward any Victory itinerary, including the Alaska expedition cruises. All full refunds will be processed within 90 days.
For more details on Victory’s current policies, click here.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, Alaska, Canada, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS