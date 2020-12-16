Viking 2022-23 World Cruise To Visit 58 Ports in 28 Countries
December 16, 2020
Viking will operate a 138-day 2022-23 World Cruise to 58 ports in 28 countries with overnight stays in 11 cities.
The World Cruise will operate on the 47,800-gross-ton, 930-passenger Viking Neptune, which will join the Viking fleet in late 2022.
The voyage will depart Dec. 22, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale and transit the Panama Canal before sailing up the West Coast of North America. Guests also can join the voyage in Los Angeles for a 121-day itinerary.
Then, the ship will cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. Finally, the ship will journey through the Mediterranean and conclude the voyage in London.
“World Cruises are truly special voyages, and they continue to be one of our most sought-after offerings,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. “Our 2021-22 World Cruise has already sold out more than a year in advance, which speaks to the enthusiasm of our guests as they look forward to the return of international travel.”
Overnight stays are planned for ports such as Sydney, Haifa and Istanbul, along with double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Yangon and Mumbai.
Highlights include Mumbai, India, where guests can learn about the life of activist Mahatma Gandhi, visit the Hanging Gardens park and explore the picturesque narrow streets of Old Mumbai to the colorful markets in the city center.
In Istanbul, Turkey, guests can explore the Blue Mosque or the legendary Hagia Sophia and try fusion cuisine combining Mediterranean fare with spices from the Far East and Asia.
In London, the journey concludes in the historic Royal Borough of Greenwich on the Thames River, allowing easy access to the Tower of London, Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral.
The ship has all veranda staterooms in five categories, starting from the 270-square-foot Veranda Staterooms that have king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and bathrooms with premium Freyja bath products and heated floors. Also available are 14 Explorer Suites, two-room suites ranging from 757 to 1,163 square feet.
Pricing for the 2022-23 Viking World Cruise starts at $49,995 per person; pricing for the 121-day World Journey starts at $46,995 per person, based on double occupancy.
Both World Cruise itineraries offer up to $50,000 per couple in Viking Value, including business-class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all shipboard gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package and free luggage shipping services for embarkation.
Guests who book by Feb. 28, 2021, will receive an additional $2,000 per person in shore excursion credit for optional land programs and $1,000 per person in credit that can be used for optional tours, spa services, onboard shops and beverages.
Viking Explorer Society members who book through Feb. 28, 2021, will receive an additional $1,000 in shipboard credit per person.
