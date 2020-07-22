Viking Unveils Its Epic 2021-2022 World Cruise Itinerary
Leading cruise company, Viking, today unveiled the itinerary for its 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise, which sets sail on December 24, 2021, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 136-day voyage will carry passengers to 56 ports, spanning 27 countries, with overnight stays in some of the world’s most iconic cities; including stops in three ports of call that are new to Viking: Phillip Island and Eden, Australia; and Yangon, Myanmar.
Sailing aboard Viking's award-winning, state-of-the-art, 930-guest Viking Star, this epic global expedition will head to ports of call in Central America, traversing the famed Panama Canal, then cruise along North America’s West Coast prior to stopping in Hawaii during its transpacific crossing. Next, southward to Australia and New Zealand before journeying across Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, and wrapping up in London.
The seamless global itinerary incorporates overnight stays in eleven of the world’s most celebrated cities, giving guests the opportunity to more fully immerse themselves in the onshore experience. They include Yangon, Myanmar; Auckland, New Zealand; Singapore, Singapore; Mumbai, India; Luxor, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; and Istanbul, Turkey.
Globetrotters can also opt to sail a somewhat shorter version with the 2022 Viking World Horizons itinerary, a 119-day portion of the World Cruise that departs from Los Angeles on January 10, 2022, taking guests to 49 ports in 22 countries before concluding in London. All Viking World Cruise guests are also afforded the complimentary option of remaining an additional three days on board before disembarking at the ship's homeport in Bergen, Norway.
Throughout their journey, guests can benefit from onboard enrichment and entertainment offerings, such as Viking’s Resident Historian program, which provides high-level historical and cultural education opportunities that promote an in-depth appreciation of the destinations they’re visiting. Other enrichment programs available at sea and on shore include Guest Lecturers, Resident Classical Musicians, Destination Performances and Culinary Classes in The Kitchen Table, Viking's onboard cooking school.
The Viking Star is part of Viking’s award-winning fleet of modern, intimate ocean-going ships that are small enough for direct access into most ports, and feature 465 outfacing staterooms, each with its own veranda. Other ship venues include two elegant swimming pools, LivNordic Spa, eight dining options, plus the Wintergarden for afternoon tea, Explorers' Lounge bar and Mamsen's gourmet deli.
"For more than 20 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022."
