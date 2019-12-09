Viking Announces Four New-Build Ships Dedicated to Seine River Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Laurie Baratti December 09, 2019
New details were revealed today about Viking River Cruise’s 2020 season, including news of four brand-new, identical vessels to debut next year. All are set to be deployed on Viking’s popular eight-day ‘Paris and the Heart of Normandy’ itinerary in 2021.
Although inspired by the design of the carrier’s award-winning Viking Longships, the new “Seine Ships”—Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid and Viking Skaga—will be smaller in size. Sporting Viking’s signature Scandinavian design aesthetic, the vessels will still boast many of the longships’ most popular features, including an Aquavit Terrace, a wide variety of stateroom choices and onboard solar panels.
Sky Princess’ Naming Ceremony Celebrates Pioneering...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Costa Cruises Takes Delivery of New LNG-Powered Costa SmeraldaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offering Voyages for as Low as $99Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Christie Brinkley Named Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Designed and developed specifically to navigate the illustrious River Seine, these four ships will dock just next to the Eiffel Tower in the center of Paris.
"We have always had a strong vision for how to help guests explore the world in comfort. For 22 years, we have led the industry in defining what modern river cruising looks like for experienced travelers who have interests in history, art and culture," said Viking’s Chairman, Torstein Hagen.
"We continue to lead because we focus on the destination, and we continue to innovate for our guests, offering them new and different opportunities for learning—and opening doors around the world at places that may otherwise have been difficult to visit," Hagen continued.
Viking’s ‘Paris and the Heart of Normandy’ itinerary brings takes guests roundtrip from Paris, stopping at such sites as the village of Giverny, where they soak in the surroundings in which impressionist painter Claude Monet lived and worked; to Rouen to trace Joan of Arc’s famed footsteps; to relive more recent history at Normandy's American Military Cemetery and World War II beaches; and taste the traditional flavors of Normandy’s cuisine. Sailing through some of France’s most wondrous urban and pastoral settings, this eight-day cruise celebrates the famous region’s history, art, food and cultural customs.
Now through December 31, 2019, U.S. residents can also take advantage of Viking’s special savings offers on cruise fares, and up to free airfare on its 2020 and 2021 ocean and river itineraries.
For more information, visit vikingrivercruises.com/ships/seine/index.html.
For more information on Viking, Paris, France
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS