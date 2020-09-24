Viking Announces New Mississippi Itinerary and Design Preview
Viking has announced that, due to the strong demand for its Mississippi sailings, it is offering an additional itinerary.
The cruise line will sail the Mississippi Holiday Season during Viking Mississippi's maiden year.
The new eight-day itinerary will sail between New Orleans and Memphis and call in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Natchez, Mississippi; and Baton Rouge.
Guests will enjoy Christmas light displays, Cajun cuisine and the historic ports of call as well as privileged access to Graceland, including a private after-hours tour of the iconic mansion and connecting venues and exhibits.
Travelers have the option to book several pre- and post-cruise tours, including Memphis and Nashville before departure and the Best of the Big Easy and the Best of the Bayou: Acadian Lafayette.
The eight-day cruise is offered on December 10, 17, 24 and 31 in 2022, starting at $3,999 per person with free air travel offered from more than 150 U.S. cities.
Viking.TV will feature Mississippi sailings during the week of September 28, 2020, including the chance to join Richard Riveire as he shares the design and inspiration behind the Viking Mississippi.
On September 29, 2020, viewers will learn how the design came about and the creative process behind it as well as what’s new for Viking’s highly anticipated river vessel and more.
