Viking Begins Cruising from Hamilton, Bermuda

Viking Orion
Viking's ocean-going Viking Orion. (Photo via Viking)

Viking welcomed American guests on board for the first time in 15 months June 15 in Bermuda, as Viking Orion begins a series of eight roundtrip cruises from Hamilton.

The cruises are part of Viking’s “Welcome Back” collection, available only to vaccinated guests. After departing the capital city, the eight-day journey will feature scenic sailing around the British island territory and an overnight call in King’s Wharf.

“Today is an extraordinary milestone as the world continues to reopen for international travel. On behalf of the entire Viking family, we are delighted to welcome our loyal American guests back on board,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “We applaud the government of Bermuda for its collaboration and support as we have restarted our operations. Bermuda has been a favorite destination among our guests since our ocean ships began calling there in 2017, and we look forward to introducing even more Viking guests to the island’s history, culture and phenomenal natural beauty.”

Viking has been sailing in England with British guests since May 22. Later this month, Viking will launch sailings around Iceland and in the Mediterranean – and will restart its European river operations in July with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine.

Limited space is available on 2021 summer sailings.

Viking’s health and safety program includes a full-scale laboratory on every ocean ship and a strong network of dedicated shoreside labs for Viking river ships in Europe. All guests and crew receive frequent non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. Additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further.

For a complete overview of the Viking Health & Safety Program, click here.

