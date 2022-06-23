Viking Celebrates Float Out of Its Newest Ocean Ship, Viking Saturn
Viking today announced that its newest ocean vessel, Viking Saturn, was successfully floated out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.
The float-out is a major milestone in the construction of any cruise vessel, marking the first time that the ship actually touches water. It’s an especially significant point in the process because it signifies a ship is moving into its final stage of construction.
Viking Saturn’s official float out began at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time this morning, as the Viking team cut a cord that prompted water to flow into the ship's building dock, initiating a two-day process that will see her set completely afloat. After that stage is complete, she’ll be moved to a nearby outfitting dock where crews will complete the final construction and build out interiors.
"It is always a proud day when a new Viking ship meets water for the first time and moves one step closer to joining her sister ships in our fleet," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, at today’s traditional float out ceremony. "Together with Fincantieri, we have built the world's most elegant ocean vessels—and we look forward to welcoming our first guests on board the Viking Saturn when she is delivered next spring."
The Viking Saturn is scheduled to make its debut in April 2023, spending her maiden season sailing guest itineraries in Mediterranean and Northern European waters. Like Viking’s other ocean-going vessels, she’ll ultimately weigh 47,800 gross tons, and house 465 all-veranda staterooms that can accommodate 930 guests.
She’ll also boast two swimming pools, a LivNordic Spa, the Explorers’ Lounge, Mamsen’s gourmet deli, The Wintergarden, eight dining options, cultural enrichment, Nordic inspiration and more.
Viking Saturn will join an award-winning fleet of identical sister ships, including the Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus and Viking Mars, with the new Viking Neptune also set to enter service later this year.
