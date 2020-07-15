Viking Is Building a Brand-New Ship for 2021 Mekong River Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Laurie Baratti July 15, 2020
Viking, one of the world's leading cruise lines, has announced a target date for the launch of its newest river cruise vessel, which is slated to sail as part of its popular Magnificent Mekong cruisetour next summer.
Currently under construction and purpose-designed specifically to navigate Southeast Asia’s Mekong River, the new Viking Saigon will host just 80 guests at a time in 40 all-outside staterooms, all boasting private verandas or French balconies, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, and hotel-style beds and amenities.
The elegant, intimate three-deck vessel will also offer an infinity pool and open-air sky bar on its Upper Deck, and a spa & fitness center.
Sporting the clean, crisp design, interior aesthetics and furnishings for which Viking is known, the brand-new Viking Saigon is scheduled to sail its maiden voyage with the August 30, 2021, cruisetour departure.
The eight-day, river-cruise portion of the overall fifteen-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam; and is bracketed by hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City.
"For many of our guests, Vietnam and Cambodia remain top destinations because of their significance in world history," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We have led the river cruise industry with our fleet development and experiences that bring travelers closer to the cultures of the world for more than two decades.”
“This will be the most modern vessel on the Mekong and will feel like 'home' to our loyal Viking guests who are familiar with the comfortable design of our ships," Hagan said.
For more information, visit viking.com.
For more information on Viking, Cambodia, Vietnam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS