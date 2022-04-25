Viking Partners With New Downton Abbey Film, Launches Sweepstakes
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Laurie Baratti April 25, 2022
Today marks London’s global premiere of the second Downton Abbey full-length feature, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s eponymous motion picture and the beloved Masterpiece television series that ran for six captivating seasons. The film is set for release in U.S. theaters on May 20.
To celebrate the occasion, Viking—which sponsored the celebrated series through the years it aired on PBS—today announced that it has partnered with Focus Features, Universal Pictures and Carnival Films for the movie’s release, extending its long-standing connection with the Downton franchise and building upon the leading cruise line’s commitment to enriching cultural programming.
"Many of our guests were introduced to both Viking and Highclere Castle while watching the acclaimed Downton Abbey series. For more than a decade, we have been connected with Downton Abbey and the team at Carnival Films, through the television series and the first film, and we are proud to continue that partnership," said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking.
Viking also enjoys a relationship with Highclere Castle’s eighth Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, which has enabled the line to offer an exclusive set of experiences inside the palatial 400-year-old Downton filming location. Since 2013, the company has offered a highly-rated collection of Privileged Access Pre/Post Cruise Extensions, co-created by Hagen and the Carnarvon family, which are available to guests on select river and ocean voyages.
"Offering Privileged Access to cultural treasures around the world is a key aspect in the Viking way of travel—and our experiences at Highclere Castle, developed in close collaboration with the Carnarvon family, have become cherished favorites among our guests," Hagen added.
"Viking and Highclere Castle have been linked through Downton Abbey and my close friendship with Karine for more than a decade, and we are delighted to continue welcoming the extended Viking family to experience everyday life at our home," said Lady Carnarvon.
As viewers will discover upon the U.S. release of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’, the film reunites the original cast and continues to follow the escapades of the Crawley family and their staff. In the course of the film's events, the Crawleys and company travel to the south of France after the Dowager Countess inherits a villa in the region. It’s the first time we see the characters venture outside of the U.K., tying them to new areas of Europe that Downton fans can explore for themselves in real life.
In fact, Viking offers eight river cruise itineraries with ports of call throughout France. Those looking to experience the south of France like the Crawley family might opt for the eight-day Lyon & Provence cruise, which sails along the Rhône River between Avignon and Lyon; or a grand 15-day voyage called France's Finest, which immerses guests in the country’s art, cuisine, history and culture as it journeys between Paris and Avignon.
U.S. and Canadian residents are eligible to enter Viking’s current sweepstakes contest for a chance to win one of two grand prize giveaway trips. Winners will enjoy a trip for two aboard Viking's eight-day Paris & the Heart of Normandy river voyage, combined with its three-night Privileged Access land extension program, Oxford & Highclere Castle. Each winner will also receive roundtrip international Business Class airfare for two people.
Contestants can enter now through April 30 for an opportunity to win the first grand prize package, and between May 1 and June 30 for a chance at the second grand prize.
For more information, visit viking.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
Experiencing Extraordinary Antarctica With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Viking, England, France
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS