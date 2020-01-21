Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Tue January 21 2020

Viking Removing ‘Cruise’ From Company Name

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Donald Wood January 21, 2020

Viking River Cruise
PHOTO: Viking Longship in Budapest. (photo via Viking Cruises)

Ocean and river cruise company Viking has revealed it is dropping the word “cruise” from its name as it continues to grow and focus on destinations.

According to CruiseCritic.com, Viking founder Tor Hagen announced during a speech in Los Angeles last week the cruise line’s website has been changed from vikingcruises.com to viking.com, cementing the change moving forward.

Hagen said the decision was made as the company continues to focus on destinations and the offerings that separate the cruise line from other brands, including visiting smaller ports and the “lack of casinos and kids on board.”

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Rendering of the MSC Europa

MSC Cruises Extends Fleet Expansion Plan up to 2030

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Coast Guard rescue helicopter.

Coast Guard Stretches Helicopter Limits to Rescue Sick Cruise...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line Offering 50-Percent Discount on Deposits

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal River Cruises

Crystal River Cruises Announces 2022 Deployment

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

As Cruise Critic pointed out, other cruise lines have altered their names and logos to reflect fundamental changes to the product offerings of the company, including Azamara, the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection and Virgin Voyages.

One of the predominant reasons for the change is Viking’s move into the expedition cruising, with two specially designed ships coming in 2022. The cruise line also expects the delivery of at least 12 ocean and river ships in the coming years.

Travelers looking to book cruises with Viking through the cruise line’s website will still be able to find all of their voyages under one of three tabs; river, ocean and expedition.

Viking announced last month four brand-new, identical ships are expected to debut next year, all of which will be deployed on the cruise line’s popular eight-day ‘Paris and the Heart of Normandy’ itinerary in 2021.

For more information on Viking

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Rendering of the MSC Europa

MSC Cruises Extends Fleet Expansion Plan up to 2030

MSC Cruises

Coast Guard Stretches Helicopter Limits to Rescue Sick Cruise Passenger

gallery icon 10 Tips for Cruising Solo

AQSC Announces Up to $5,800 in Savings for Wave Season

Disney Cruise Line Offering 50-Percent Discount on Deposits

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS