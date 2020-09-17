Virgin Voyages Announces New Itineraries for Valiant Lady
Janeen Christoff September 17, 2020
Virgin Voyages has announced new itineraries for the Valiant Lady. Virgin’s newest ship will head to the Caribbean in the fall of 2021.
Voyages offered will be longer, including eight-night and six-night sailings, as well as two brand new destinations in the Caribbean.
Travelers will also be able to book a 15-night trans-Atlantic sailing from Barcelona to Miami as well as the return voyage to the Mediterranean for 14 nights.
Eight-night Eastern Caribbean sailings start at $188 per night and sail roundtrip from Miami, calling in Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Croix and The Beach Club at Bimini.
Six-night Western Caribbean sailings sail roundtrip from Miami to Roatan, Costa Maya and the Beach Club at Bimini. Rates start at $192 per night.
Travelers can also choose from special holiday and New Year’s sailing as well as book the ocean crossing, traveling from Barcelona to Miami with calls in Ibiza, Malaga, Cadiz and Funchal. Rates start as low as $102 per night for a 15-night voyage.
The reverse voyage can be booked in the spring of 2022, sailing to Barcelona from Miami with calls at the Beach Club at Bimini, Lisbon and Cadiz.
