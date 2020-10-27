Virgin Voyages Cancels December Sailings
Theresa Norton October 27, 2020
Virgin Voyages has canceled December cruise departures of the new 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady.
The company website now shows a Jan. 3 departure as the first voyage. That five-night “Dominican Daze” cruise sails from Miami and will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the line’s private Beach Club at Bimini.
“Right now, we are working closely with the industry and the CDC on the right time to start sailing again, and at this time have made the decision to cancel our December sailings,” the company said.
“Virgin Voyages will be offering all impacted Sailors (passengers) a variety of generous and flexible options as a way of showing our gratitude for their ongoing support and belief in our brand. We know with certainty that we are a resilient global community and will emerge for a bright future, together. We are committed to being flexible, understanding and human at all times. That's the Virgin way.”
In a note to travel advisors, the company said it will protect commission on paid voyage fares — even those partially paid or refunded for a canceled sailing.
Virgin Voyages accepted delivery of the Scarlet Lady in mid-February, just as the coronavirus began circulating. In early March, the company canceled launch celebrations.
The adults-only company also created the “Voyage Well” plan that includes mandatory COVID-19 testing for all passengers and crew before boarding, reducing ship occupancy to allow physical distancing in all public spaces, and installing an air purification system that disinfects air on board and is shown to kill 99.9 percent of viruses. Virgin Voyages has never planned on having buffets or communal food sharing.
