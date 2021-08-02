Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Sets Sail in the UK
After much anticipation, Virgin Voyages will debut its first ship, Scarlet Lady in the United Kingdom this week.
Introducing the Summer Soiree Series, Scarlet Lady will be berthed in Portsmouth for her six U.K. sailings around the English Channel this summer starting Friday, August 6. Highlights will include more than 20 eateries from Michelin-starred chefs, a Redemption Spa inspired by an underwater cave and similarly relaxing enclaves like The Perch hosting events such as complimentary group workout classes, yoga and nightlife.
Guests can also look forward to what Virgin is calling the world's only Korean BBQ at sea and a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button on the Virgin Voyages Sailor App that will deliver a bottle anywhere on board.
Virgin is promising peace of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing industry-leading partnerships with organizations like AtmosAir and EcoLab, enhanced sanitization protocols, virtual queues, wearable tech and its contactless food delivery in ShipEats.
There are limited cabins available for the upcoming Summer Soiree Series, with prices starting from £599 ($833) for the Summer WeekDaze and £499 ($694) for the Long Weekender.
"With our expansive F&B options, beautiful spa, amazing crew and festival-style lineup of on-board entertainment, Scarlet Lady challenges the status quo in every way. Not only are we committed to helping our sailors create the most memorable vacation, but we want to provide the safest travel experience possible without compromising on the fun we all deserve," said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages.
It's almost go time! Today we welcome our Virgin friends & family on board Scarlet Lady for a final dress rehearsal before kicking off our UK Summer Soirée Series on August 6th pic.twitter.com/0pw6eX0fua— Virgin Voyages (@VirginVoyages) August 2, 2021
The first of Virgin's four ships, Scarlet Lady boasts 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters. What's more, 86 percent of cabins feature a balcony, and 93 percent overlook the ocean. After the limited U.K. season, Scarlet Lady will transition to her homeport in Miami to sail itineraries to the Caribbean.
Meanwhile, Virgin's second ship, Valiant Lady will debut in Portsmouth in 2022, sailing three new itineraries, including late-night and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium before heading to Barcelona.
