Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Mon August 02 2021

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Sets Sail in the UK

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Patrick Clarke August 02, 2021

Virgin Voyages
Scarlet Lady. (photo via Virgin Voyages)

After much anticipation, Virgin Voyages will debut its first ship, Scarlet Lady in the United Kingdom this week.

Introducing the Summer Soiree Series, Scarlet Lady will be berthed in Portsmouth for her six U.K. sailings around the English Channel this summer starting Friday, August 6. Highlights will include more than 20 eateries from Michelin-starred chefs, a Redemption Spa inspired by an underwater cave and similarly relaxing enclaves like The Perch hosting events such as complimentary group workout classes, yoga and nightlife.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Celestyal Crystal in Patmos

Celestyal Cruises Postpones Fall and Winter Sailings

Norwegian Encore begins her conveyance.

NCL To Offer Starbucks on Every Ship

Travelers wait to board Carnival Mardi Gras at Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral.

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Boarding a Cruise Ship Again

Aerial view of Venice, Italy.

Venice’s Ban on Large Cruise Ships in Its Lagoon Begins...

Majestic Princess completes her first voyage following an extended pause in operations.

Princess Cruises Completes Its First Voyage Following Pandemic...

Guests can also look forward to what Virgin is calling the world's only Korean BBQ at sea and a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button on the Virgin Voyages Sailor App that will deliver a bottle anywhere on board.

Virgin is promising peace of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing industry-leading partnerships with organizations like AtmosAir and EcoLab, enhanced sanitization protocols, virtual queues, wearable tech and its contactless food delivery in ShipEats.

There are limited cabins available for the upcoming Summer Soiree Series, with prices starting from £599 ($833) for the Summer WeekDaze and £499 ($694) for the Long Weekender.

"With our expansive F&B options, beautiful spa, amazing crew and festival-style lineup of on-board entertainment, Scarlet Lady challenges the status quo in every way. Not only are we committed to helping our sailors create the most memorable vacation, but we want to provide the safest travel experience possible without compromising on the fun we all deserve," said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages.

The first of Virgin's four ships, Scarlet Lady boasts 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters. What's more, 86 percent of cabins feature a balcony, and 93 percent overlook the ocean. After the limited U.K. season, Scarlet Lady will transition to her homeport in Miami to sail itineraries to the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Virgin's second ship, Valiant Lady will debut in Portsmouth in 2022, sailing three new itineraries, including late-night and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium before heading to Barcelona.

For more information on Virgin Voyages, England

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Celestyal Crystal in Patmos

Celestyal Cruises Postpones Fall and Winter Sailings

Celestyal Cruises

NCL To Offer Starbucks on Every Ship

Venice’s Ban on Large Cruise Ships in Its Lagoon Begins Today

Princess Cruises Completes Its First Voyage Following Pandemic Pause

Royal Caribbean Passengers Must Now Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS