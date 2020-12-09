Virgin Voyages Sets New Sail Dates for Official Launch
December 09, 2020
Virgin Voyages announced on Wednesday that its first ship would not sail until May 9, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.
The Florida-based cruise line revealed the Scarlet Lady would remain docked as company officials prioritized the “health and well-being of its sailors and crew.”
A few words from our Captain, @RichardBranson. pic.twitter.com/5pAAelYlka— Virgin Voyages (@VirginVoyages) December 9, 2020
An important sailing update. Follow the link for more details https://t.co/1BupcbHEcr pic.twitter.com/xwXQ0YEJBp— Virgin Voyages (@VirginVoyages) December 9, 2020
Virgin Voyages was originally scheduled to launch the Scarlet Lady in April, but the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) no-sail order issued on March 14 forced the cruise line to abandon those plans.
“While we recognize that the world is not out of the woods yet, we're optimistic heading into 2021, and look forward to setting sail very soon,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to innovate our experience offering and work closely with our peers and health officials to keep cruising a safe and healthy way to travel.”
In addition, Virgin Voyages announced the delay of its second ship, the Valiant Lady, from May 2021 to November 14, 2021. The vessel was initially slated to sail the Mediterranean, but it will now host a Caribbean itinerary.
The cruise line also created the “Voyage Well” plan, which includes mandatory COVID-19 testing for all passengers and crew before boarding, reduced ship occupancy to allow physical distancing in all public spaces and installing an air purification system.
Virgin Voyages officials said they never planned on buffets or communal food sharing.
