Virgin Voyages to Require Vaccinations for Guests and Crew
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton March 16, 2021
When Virgin Voyages starts cruising, it will require vaccinations for passengers and crew, Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages, announced March 16, 2021.
“Our goal is to ensure that we’re providing the safest travel experience which means vaccinations for both our crew and passengers,” McAlpin said in a statement.
“This is a step towards the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages. We’re really encouraged by the latest rollout plans in the May time frame from the new administration, and we know the future is about vaccinations. We’re an adult-only cruise line, which allows for us to offer a highly controlled, safe environment for everyone on board. Our business makes us uniquely set up to do this with testing and vaccine travel requirements. There’s a huge pent-up demand for travel and Virgin Voyages will be ready to welcome you aboard soon.”
The company has canceled sailings through June 30, 2021.
Virgin christened its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, on Feb. 21, 2020, in Dover, England.
Shortly thereafter, the coronavirus pandemic shut down cruising, and Virgin canceled celebratory events in New York City on March 2.
The company’s second ship, Valiant Lady, is tentatively scheduled to enter service in November 2021.
Its third ship, Resilient Lady, is slated to begin cruising on July 1, 2022.
The three sister ships are all 110,000 gross tons and accommodate 2,770 passengers.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS