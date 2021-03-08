Virgin Voyages Names Third Ship Resilient Lady
Theresa Norton March 08, 2021
Virgin Voyages has named its third ship, due out July 1, 2022, as the Resilient Lady.
The 110,000-gross-ton, 2,770-passenger vessel will enter service in the Mediterranean, offering two seven-night itineraries from Athens, Greece.
The company said the introduction of Resilient Lady arrives on International Women’s Day, which is symbolic of the spirit of Virgin’s “Lady Ships” and is in celebration of women and their achievements, strength, leadership and resilience.
“We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and president of Virgin Voyages.
The Resilient Lady’s itineraries include the “Greek Isles Itinerary,” which will visit Santorini, Rhodes and Crete and have an overnight in Mykonos. The Adriatic itinerary will visit Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.
Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel option with plans to operate in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, was christened in February 2020, shortly before most cruising was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second ship, Valiant Lady, is tentatively scheduled to resume sailing in May 2021.
The ships have contemporary interiors and are “Adult-by-Design” for the 18-year-plus traveler. Fares will include unlimited access to 20-plus restaurants and eateries, group fitness classes, unlimited wireless internet and tips.
