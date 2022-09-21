Virgin Voyages to Source Sustainable Marine Fuels for Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Lacey Pfalz September 21, 2022
Virgin Voyages has partnered with the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), the independent sustainability experts, along with three waste-based sustainable fuel providers to advance the line’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The three sustainable marine fuel (SMF) providers are Argent Energy, GoodFuels and Twelve. The partnerships include a portfolio approach to supplying the line with SMFs, with plans to add others in the future.
Sustainable fuels include those made from abundant waste products or direct air capture of CO2. The line estimates that switching to SMFs will reduce its life-cycle carbon emissions from fuel by at least 75 percent.
“In order to significantly reduce our carbon footprint further, we must transition to lower-carbon fuel sources as soon as possible,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We could do this today with our existing engines if more sustainable ‘drop-in’ fuels were available in our ports of call. Unfortunately, these fuels are not yet widely available, and in most cases, are not cost competitive. We want to work with partners to pioneer for the essential change.”
“I am thrilled to welcome Virgin Voyages to the RSB membership. I know we will be able to create a significant impact in driving change towards sustainable marine fuels that advance climate goals and result in positive social and environmental benefits,” said Elena Schmidt, Executive Director of RSB.
