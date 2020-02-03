WATCH: Gronk and Jeff Gordon Race Aboard Norwegian Encore
Theresa Norton February 03, 2020
How’s this for fun?
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and auto racing champ Jeff Gordon competed on the go-kart track on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore. The race took place on Feb. 2 in Miami on what is billed as the largest racetrack at sea.
The challenge was on as Gordon said: “Loser has to come out of retirement!”
After three laps across the over 1,100-foot track and 11 turns, Gronk hit Gordon from behind, spinning him out, to narrowly claim the win!
The almost 170,000-gross-ton Norwegian Encore can accommodate nearly 4,000 passengers. It is the fourth and final ship of NCL’s Breakaway Plus class, and it features the Italian restaurant Onda by Scarpetta, the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” and a Beatles cover band in The Cavern Club.
Norwegian Encore is currently offering seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages from Miami. It will sail Bermuda and Canada/New England itineraries from New York City beginning April 22, 2020.
