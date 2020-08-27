Windstar Cancels All Remaining 2020 Cruise Departures
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton August 27, 2020
Windstar Cruises has canceled all remaining cruises in 2020, saying it was a “difficult decision.”
“We had hoped that the number of cases of COVID and episodes of transmission would be in decline by now, and that the world recovery from the pandemic would be faster, but based on what we are seeing, we believe the most prudent way forward to keep our guests and crew safe is to postpone all Windstar sailings until next year,” the company said in a statement.
Guests on canceled cruises will receive a future cruise credit (FCC) valued at 125 percent of monies paid on the booking to Windstar Cruises.
Guests who prefer a refund can request their FCC be converted to a refund equal to 100 percent of what they paid once they receive their FCC certificate. Guests will have 24 months from the issuance date of their FCC to book and embark on any available Windstar cruise.
“During this temporary pause in operations, we are reviewing and updating our health and safety practices including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, adding more medical staff on board, flexible dining, and crew training,” the company said. “Our new Beyond Ordinary Care program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air within our yachts, plus EvaClean with PurTab to sanitize all surfaces throughout our yachts.” Learn more about these measures here.
Windstar has previously hoped to begin cruising with the Wind Spirit in Tahiti in September but then postponed it to Oct. 15. Its other ships were scheduled to return to service in a staggered fashion, from Nov. 29 through July 5, 2021.
