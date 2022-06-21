Windstar Cruises Celebrates 35 Years in the Islands of Tahiti
June 21, 2022
Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of sailing in the islands of Tahiti, which it says is longer than any operator in the region.
The company operates the 148-guest Wind Spirit – which has sails – in Tahiti year-round. And Windstar will operate another ship, the all-suite, 312-guest power yacht Star Breeze, in October. In February 2024, the recently renovated Star Breeze will move to Tahiti year-round in place of Wind Spirit.
With two ships in French Polynesia in October, Windstar is marking its 35 years there with special events and a President’s Cruise led by Windstar President Christopher Prelog.
“The entire month is a celebration of Tahiti,” Prelog said. “We are now planning special events with local artists and dignitaries, as well as an ongoing celebration of local culture. Our designated President’s Cruise on the Oct. 9 sailing will also bring aboard some high-ranking leaders of Tahiti along with executives from Windstar. We want it to be a way to thank our local partners, vendors, and everyone in local tourism that makes this destination so special, as well as renew our relationships and commitments for sailing in the future.”
The seven-day “Dreams of Tahiti” President’s Cruise will include events with Tahitian government officials/tourism partners, local entertainment, Windstar’s signature motu celebration in Bora Bora, and other special programming.
“For 35 years, Windstar has participated in the development of cruising and the economy in our islands, thanks to their first three sailing cruise ships, pioneers of sustainable tourism,” said French Polynesia's president Edouard Fritch. “Like our seafaring ancestors who connected the islands of this vast ocean, Windstar connected our peoples and our cultures. We are delighted to be able to celebrate our long relationship together.”
As part of the celebration, Windstar is offering a package that includes air and hotel. Cruise fares start at $5,099 per person and include the cruise, hotel package, and roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles LAX. If booked before Aug. 31, 2022, it also includes unlimited Wi-Fi, beer, wine, cocktails, and gratuities. For more details, click here.
