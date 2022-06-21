Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Tue June 21 2022

Windstar Cruises Celebrates 35 Years in the Islands of Tahiti

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton June 21, 2022

Star Breeze at sunset
Star Breeze will sail in Tahiti in October and year-round beginning in 2024. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of sailing in the islands of Tahiti, which it says is longer than any operator in the region.

The company operates the 148-guest Wind Spirit – which has sails – in Tahiti year-round. And Windstar will operate another ship, the all-suite, 312-guest power yacht Star Breeze, in October. In February 2024, the recently renovated Star Breeze will move to Tahiti year-round in place of Wind Spirit.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
travvys, 2019 travvy awards, amawaterways, kristin karst, rudi schreiner

AmaWaterways Celebrates 20 Years With Webinar & Virtual ‘...

Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Ecstasy

Antique Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy Gets a New Home on...

Port Canaveral, Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Port Canaveral Welcomes Disney Wish To Its New Homeport

Rendering of Dream Cruises

What Was Supposed To Be World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is...

With two ships in French Polynesia in October, Windstar is marking its 35 years there with special events and a President’s Cruise led by Windstar President Christopher Prelog.

“The entire month is a celebration of Tahiti,” Prelog said. “We are now planning special events with local artists and dignitaries, as well as an ongoing celebration of local culture. Our designated President’s Cruise on the Oct. 9 sailing will also bring aboard some high-ranking leaders of Tahiti along with executives from Windstar. We want it to be a way to thank our local partners, vendors, and everyone in local tourism that makes this destination so special, as well as renew our relationships and commitments for sailing in the future.”

The seven-day “Dreams of Tahiti” President’s Cruise will include events with Tahitian government officials/tourism partners, local entertainment, Windstar’s signature motu celebration in Bora Bora, and other special programming.

“For 35 years, Windstar has participated in the development of cruising and the economy in our islands, thanks to their first three sailing cruise ships, pioneers of sustainable tourism,” said French Polynesia's president Edouard Fritch. “Like our seafaring ancestors who connected the islands of this vast ocean, Windstar connected our peoples and our cultures. We are delighted to be able to celebrate our long relationship together.”

As part of the celebration, Windstar is offering a package that includes air and hotel. Cruise fares start at $5,099 per person and include the cruise, hotel package, and roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles LAX. If booked before Aug. 31, 2022, it also includes unlimited Wi-Fi, beer, wine, cocktails, and gratuities. For more details, click here.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Windstar Cruises, Tahiti

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
travvys, 2019 travvy awards, amawaterways, kristin karst, rudi schreiner

AmaWaterways Celebrates 20 Years With Webinar & Virtual ‘...

AmaWaterways

Antique Rolls Royce on Carnival Ecstasy Gets a New Home on Carnival Celebration

Lindblad Expeditions Adds Antarctica Departures & Free Air

American Cruise Lines Offering Free Airfare on Select Mississippi Itinerary

As Overtourism Returns, Barcelona Seeks To Curb Cruise Ship Traffic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS