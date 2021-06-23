Windstar Cruises Resumes Operations
June 23, 2021
Windstar Cruises, the U.S-based small ship cruise line, has resumed operating with completely vaccinated crew members and guests in the Mediterranean.
The first voyage left on June 19 from Athens aboard the Wind Star, a sailing yacht carrying a maximum of 148 guests. It sailed to Nafplio, Monemvasia, Patmos, Mykonos and Santorini on the Treasures of the Greek Isles itinerary. The cruise will sail the same itinerary through October 2021.
The Wind Star will then begin its Mediterranean Island Mosaic itinerary, sailing from Rome to Portoferraio, Calvi, Mahon and Palma de Mallorca before ending in Barcelona.
Windstar Cruises, because they are smaller ships, can enjoy stopping at smaller ports, which give its guests the benefit of enjoying unique destinations without the crowds of tourists that have become endemic to larger ports in the Mediterranean.
The cruise line is resuming operations with a phased approach. Its six yachts will resume operating in this phased manner through November. All guests and crew must be vaccinated, undergo testing, wear masks and social distance for the foreseeable future.
The next ship to begin sailing will be the Star Breeze, which will sail from St. Maarten on June 26 on its Beach, Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway itinerary, sailing to Anguilla, Tortola, Noman Island, Virgin Gorda and more.
Windstar Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to require vaccinations for guests and crewmembers.
For more information, please visit Windstar Cruises.
