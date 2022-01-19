Last updated: 04:06 PM ET, Wed January 19 2022

WTTC Chief Tells CDC To Stop Singling Out Cruise Industry

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli January 19, 2022

A line of docked cruise ships
A line of docked cruise ships. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost two years ago, the cruise industry has born the brunt of criticism and oversight, particularly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And an argument could be made to support that logic, as many boats had numerous cases of the virus and became superspreaders on the water.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Information panel at an international airport.

UNWTO Data Provides Intriguing Update on Global Tourism Numbers

Belize, river tubing, Belize travel, jungle

Belize Officials Say Insurance Requirement May Deter Visitors

Negev Desert, Israel

CDC Updates Travel Advisories for Over 40 Worldwide Destinations

A frustrated man at the airport counter.

Travel Suppliers' Customer Service Problems Hurting Clients

But that was two years ago.

Enough is now enough says Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Speaking at the Fitur Trade Fair in Madrid, Simpson called out the CDC for what she said was unfair and one-sided scrutiny.

"While we welcome the expiration of the CDC's conditional sail order, its decision to continue elevated travel health notices is nonsensical,” Simpson said in a statement.

The CDC said earlier this month it would lift its conditional sail order when it was due to be renewed on January 15. The government agency said it would allow cruise lines to transition into a voluntary program.

Nonetheless, the CDC three weeks ago said it was investigating 92 ships for COVID or potential infections, leading to speculation that the agency was singling out just the cruise industry.

Simpson said that cruise lines have been extremely proactive when it comes to safety.

“The cruise industry has proven time and again that its enhanced health and safety protocols consistently achieve significantly lower rates of COVID-19 occurrence than onshore,” she said.

That led the WTTC chief to take the CDC to task.

"WTTC calls upon the CDC to stop singling out the cruise industry with harmful and unnecessary measures,” she said. “Cruise lines have an excellent record for health and safety, and cruising continues to offer extraordinary travel experiences."

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
World Navigator

Atlas Deploys Two Ships to Antarctica for Winter Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Crystal Cruises Fate Uncertain As Parent Company Out Of Cash

Holland Extends "Worry-Free Promise" Through September 2022

Regent Seven Seas Unveils Wave Season Promotion

MSC Cruises Announces Sales for MSC Seascape Now Open

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS