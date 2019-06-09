5 Los Angeles Locations for Iconic Instagram Posts
Destination & Tourism Joe Pike June 09, 2019
Whether it’s with the sun in the background or with your camera's flash on, TravelPulse has five locations in Los Angeles that are ripe for Instagram posts sure to make your followers jealous.
Through a breakdown of each location, we tell you why these trendy hotspots are likely to increase your following amongst foodies, health and wellness fans, television and movie aficionados and lovers of some old-fashioned graffiti art.
Here’ what you need to know:
Griffith Park
Make a splash on social media as soon as your vacation to L.A. begins by hiking the Hollywood Hills at Griffith Park and snapping your most creative shot of the iconic Hollywood sign.
Health-conscious travelers looking to show off their fit lifestyle on Instagram should check out Bikes and Hikes LA, a full-service outdoor activities tour company promoting an eco-friendly, sustainable way to enjoy all the glory Los Angeles has to offer by bike, foot, sailboat, kayak or paddleboard.
The company, which has several different hikes and packages, offers a Hollywood Sign Hike that allows travelers to culminate a somewhat exhausting, but by no means terribly difficult, tour by having a once-in-a-lifetime selfie shoot in front of one of the United States’ most famous signs.
And if selfies aren’t your specialty, your tour guide will be happy to take them for you.
In fact, Kate, TravelPulse’s tour guide during our visit in January for the domestic debut of the Millennial Travel Forum, was quite the master of the optical illusion, snapping shots of agents appearing to be doing everything from eating the sign to holding it in the palm of their hands.
Now, although the Hollywood sign is the one we chose to talk about here, there are other picture opportunities worthy of being honorable mentions, including some gorgeous views of the L.A. skyline.
Griffith Park is a large municipal park at the eastern end of the Santa Monica Mountains, which is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Griffith spans roughly 4,310 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in North America.
And if you struggle with a caption or hashtags for any picture taken at Griffith, just point to a building in the distance, and your tour guide will know what it is.
“Taking a guided hike at Griffith Park was a great way to start a trip to L.A.,” said Kacie Darden, owner of Blue Pineapple Travel in Atlanta. “We were able to tap into the wellness aspect of the L.A. experience right away, get a perspective on the geography of the area, and get some awesome photo opps with the Hollywood sign. I would recommend this guided hike for anyone visiting L.A. It's a good combination of learning the area and feeling like a local all at the same time.”
L.A. can obviously get a little humid and muggy later in the day, which can also be the right elements for certain hikers, but we would recommend doing this when it's a bit cooler and breezier in the morning. You will still get a good sweat in, but won’t be too fatigued to replenish with some tasty culinary treats and adult beverages in downtown L.A.
“The hike to see the Hollywood sign is something any traveler should experience,” said Ryan Doncsecz, a travel expert with VIP Vacations, Inc. in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. “The hike is low difficulty, but the path does become very thin at a few points, which could raise difficulty a bit.”
OUE Skyspace LA
For a less strenuous Instagram pic to make your fit friends jealous, check out OUE Skyspace LA. for some rooftop yoga.
After all, simple yoga isn't wowing people anymore. Health and wellness offerings need to have a wrinkle now—and doing yoga while overlooking an iconic city definitely qualifies as a unique touch to the traditional practice. It's sure to get a lot of attention on the web.
While a photo of yoga on the rooftop with the city in the background is perhaps the best photo you can get here, the best video can be captured by riding the Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing on the exterior of the iconic U.S. Bank Tower. Guests ride nearly 1,000 feet above downtown L.A. to experience the city from a unique perspective.
LINE LA
The LINE LA, one of the city’s hottest hotels, is home to not one, but a pair of solid locations that make for great Instagrammable pics.
For that perfect Instagram pic for foodies, Openaire is the spot.
Housed in a greenhouse, Openaire is adjacent to the hotel’s pool deck and the lobby bar on the ground floor of the hotel. It features the cuisine of Michelin-starred chef, Josiah Citrin, and showcases seasonal produce in a sharable format.
Photos of such dishes as Snake River Farms Sirloin with Yu Choy, Toasted Garlic Brown Butter Doenjang and Honey Nut Squash will make your Instagram followers starving.
Once dinner is in the books, show the world how you plan on burning off the calories by dancing the night away at Break Room 86, a widely-fun, '80’s-themed lounge where karaoke is the main attraction. Visitors here are also treated to live performances and sets from special guest DJs.
The lounge also features four karaoke suites, available for groups of 10 to 20, a dance floor, snacks and a mixology program.
The Hollywood Museum
The Hollywood Museum is the place to grab some of the best Instagram pics for your followers who appreciate Hollywood history, including television and movie props, costumes, scripts and photos, housed in a historic building.
Plus, just think of all the A-list celebrities, past and present, that can be hashtagged in the post.
Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is considered the official museum of Hollywood lore.
It offers visitors one of the most extensive collections of Hollywood memorabilia in the world, featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars.
The museum's latest exhibit is the Lucille Ball Lobby Tribute, which honors the star of the classic television show, “I Love Lucy.” And if you still need to fill your quota for entertainment-related posts, the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame is just a few steps away.
Venice
While the Venice neighborhood has provided hundreds of Instagram-worthy pics, for something different, we highly recommend visiting anywhere in the Venice area that has impressive street art.
And for a practical GPS on where to find these works of art, we highly recommend Venice Street Art Tours.
Fans of graffiti art will enjoy a private walking tour to Venice Beach and discover some of the latest artworks in a neighborhood known for street art.
This two-hour tour covers a range of murals, paste-ups, installs and stencils. The tour guide discusses the artist's body of work, the global art scene, the legal versus illegal art and more.
For more information on Los Angeles
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Joe Pike
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS