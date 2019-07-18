5 Los Cabos Resorts to Check Out
July 18, 2019
Los Cabos is a destination that appeals to many types of travelers. Adventurers can find thrill in activities such as swimming with whale sharks and ziplining, couples can enjoy spa treatments and romantic sunsets and families can take to the pools and beaches for fun-filled days spent splashing around.
Although many travel memories are made out and about touring the destinations, it’s also important to choose a resort or hotel that fits your style and meets your needs. Not only are there multiple areas to stay in, but the resort options are endless in Los Cabos.
With so many choices, it’s best to consult with an experienced travel agent to figure out which one works best for your trip, but here are a few all-inclusive options to check out:
Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa
Chic and contemporary is how to describe this adults-only resort which overlooks both the marina and Medano Beach. DJ pool parties, fashion shows and convenient access to excursions keep guests busy by day at this resort, and the evening hours bring a whole other world of fun, whether it’s at the resort’s club or in town at the local bars.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos
With four beachfront pools, white marble floors and a state-of-the-art spa facility, Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos is an adults-only resort that invites guests to find unforgettable relaxation. Each visitor to this resort receives a resort credit to use on spa treatments or excursions, enhancing the stay even more.
Hotel Riu Palace Baja California
Less than a year old, Hotel Riu Palace Baja California is also an adults-only resort and one of three RIU Hotels & Resorts in the area. Guests staying at this property not only have access to the beach but also to swim-up bars, a water park and several restaurants.
Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa
Moving on to a family-friendly option, Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa provides families with endless activities to do throughout their vacation. From movies under the stars and the Explorer's Club for Kids to water sports and nightly entertainment, this resort has more than enough to keep the whole family happy.
Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos
Between the Kids Club, Cupcake Café and beach, the kids in the family will experience fun days jam-packed with memories that will last a lifetime at Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos. It’s a great spot for both small families and larger wedding groups, as there are activities available for all interests.
