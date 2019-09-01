5 Things to Know About the New Food Court in Waikiki
The Street Food Hall is the newest food court in Waikiki. Located on the ground floor at the Kuhio Entrance of the International Marketplace, it is typically bustling with walk-in traffic and attracts a wide range of diners thanks to its many offerings. Here’s what you need to know about the new eatery:
It was curated by a famous chef.
Michael Mina has been a busy man in Hawaii. Already the operator of several other restaurants on Oahu, The Street is his first “food-court” concept in the islands. He has won many awards for his more than 40 restaurants throughout the world, including Michelin Stars, and though he does not personally create the menus for The Street, he (and his team) vet the vendors and hold them to his high standard.
There are no chain restaurants—only chef-driven concepts.
Though The Street is technically a food court, you probably won’t want to describe it that way after you visit, for fear of misleading people. There are no chain establishments; all of the food stations are individual chef-created concepts and offer entrees that range from pork ribs, shrimp, tacos, pizza, Mediterranean, ramen, wings, ice cream, salads, acai bowls and smoothies. There’s both inside and outside seating, and the place always seems to have a high level of energy thanks to the various personalities of the vendors.
It has some of the cheapest beer in Waikiki.
The two bars at The Street offer the chance to socialize while trying local beer and tiki-style drinks. One other thing sure to get the conversation going is the every-day special—$2 and $3 beers, typically Kirin and Bud Light, respectively. Ask your bartender about this if you don’t see it written on the chalkboard behind the bar.
You can buy a “party pass” to try a variety of dishes.
Can’t decide what to get? Diners can purchase a “party pass” that’s good for three entrees and a beverage for $37. The portions are typically smaller than if you were buying them ala carte, and each station only offers certain entrees to party pass holders, but still, it remains a good value (and good fun) for the fact that you can mix up your choices. The party pass is good for 30-days, so you don’t have to eat all your entrees in one night.
There’s a method to the madness.
According to Mina, the idea behind The Street is to “reflect a global perspective while elevating the local fare by using the chefs’ favorite local artisans and purveyors.” In other words, The Street has been curated with a purpose, supporting local farms and producers and representing the mixed-background of the islands. Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner to experience something a little different next time you’re in Waikiki.
