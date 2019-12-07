7 Insights for Traveling to Japan
With Tokyo hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics, many tourists are making plans to cross the Pacific and visit the Asian country of Japan for the first time. This group of islands offers some great sights, sounds and experiences throughout, so don’t limit yourself to Tokyo. From Mount Fuji to the marshlands of Hokkaido to Japan’s tiniest island of Shikoku, each prefecture offers its own magic. Here is just a sampling of what you will find in this enchanted country.
Hospitality
Japan is home to some of the happiest, most gracious, welcoming people in the world. When traveling with language barriers, do not be afraid to ask if a bystander speaks English. Many do and will gladly help with directions or questions like “what is this I’m eating?” While sitting in a plane, pulling away from the airport gate, look for the maintenance crew and baggage handlers standing side by side, bowing and waving as you depart.
Safety
Japan is one of the safest places to travel in the world. In terms of crime statistics, handguns are banned and only shotguns and air rifles are allowed to be sold with a restriction on ammunition. According to The Economist’s Safe Cities Index, Tokyo and Osaka are ranked the first and third safest cities in the world for travel. Walking the streets of both cities, one feels very secure, both day and night, which bodes well for solo travel.
Transportation
Within large cities, Japan has a spotless, impeccably on-time train system with an average delay time of 36 seconds. If a particular route experiences an anomaly and is delayed a substantial amount of time, the conductor will issue excuse slips for riders’ employers, explaining why they were late. The trains are immaculately clean and safe but can be extremely crowded when workers are getting to and from their offices, so avoid early morning and evening as they pack them in like sardines.
Between major cities, the Shinkansen, or Bullet Train, is the fastest way to travel. At speeds over 200 miles per hour, with barely a sensation that you are moving, this is the way to go between Tokyo and Osaka, along with other major routes. “Gran” or First Class cars often include complimentary Bento boxes for snacking.
Lodging
Larger cities, like Osaka, include most of the American brands you would recognize and are a great place to stay in terms of English-speaking staff. The Hilton Osaka provides a fine example of a superior concierge service to help with your explorations around the city and beyond. The accommodations are flawless, with the addition of their Executive Lounge, providing a breakfast buffet as well as a more than ample selection of snacks in the afternoon and early evening. A complimentary self-service bar is also included during happy hour with top-shelf liquors, beer and wine offered.
In the Japanese tradition, the Hilton also provides fresh pajamas each day, and bathrooms equipped with heated toilet seats and all the electronic wizardry you can handle in a W.C. Being located across from the Osaka Station, the major transportation hub for the city and outlying areas, adds to the convenience. When it’s time to head to the airport, just go to the lobby and a dedicated bus will arrive, at specified times, transporting you and your luggage at a nominal cost.
If you are seeking a more localized experience you might choose a ryokan, Japanese style inns found throughout the country. They offer the experience of the conventional Japanese lifestyle and hospitality, using traditional tatami floors and futon beds. Older bones might ache in the morning, however, so think twice if you experience mobility issues.
Sleeping capsules are another favorite in Japan if all you really need is a bed at a super low rate. Of course, shared washrooms and common spaces are part of this experience, but if you are on a budget and not planning on spending a lot of time in your hotel, this is an affordable option, especially for solo travelers.
Quirks
Some quirks and customs that are nice to know before visiting Japan: it’s not kosher to take photos at some shrines or temples, follow the rules or you might be fined for doing so; no pointing fingers when asking for directions, always use the fully open hand, palm up; while eating sushi, dip with fish side down; and slurping is accepted while eating Pho or noodle bowls as it indicates you really like the meal.
Additionally, do not blow your nose in public, discretely dab but don’t blow; no tipping, if you leave something extra at the table they will chase you down and return it; do not eat or drink while walking in public; always return to your excursion or tour bus on time or they’ll leave you behind—just toss the ice cream and run to the bus.
Toilets
Japan has a thing about toilets. You will either find the most advanced electronically-operated commodes in the world, or, if you are visiting a national park, the most uninviting squatty potties ever. Hotels will tout heated seats and bidets, operated by an electronic panel which, thankfully, is both in Japanese and emojis. It’s not difficult to figure them out, just make sure you turn them off before standing. Even in train stations the washrooms are amazingly clean and offer the electronic options.
Christmas at KFC
If you are traveling to Japan over the holidays, don’t expect a traditional, western turkey dinner at Christmas. As a result of the genius “Kentucky for Christmas” marketing campaign in 1974, Japan is obsessed with KFC fried chicken during the holidays.
Christmas is not the traditional religious celebration in Japan one might be used to, as only one percent of the population is estimated to be Christian. However, they have embraced the tradition of a family dinner and, since turkey is not available for consumption in Japan, the next best thing is their favorite American fast food, fried chicken. If you are interested in joining this tradition, it is suggested you preorder your feast as lines are long if you wait til the last minute.
These are but a few facts the Asian traveler should know before visiting Japan. It is important to do your homework and plan when visiting this warm and friendly country. Even better, contact a travel professional specializing in this part of the world.
