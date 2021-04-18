A Travel Guide To Mexico City for First Timers
Destination & Tourism Mark Chesnut April 18, 2021
As the largest city in North America and one of the largest in the world, Mexico City may be a bit daunting to first-time visitors. There’s enough to see and do in Mexico’s capital to fill various visits, after all.
So where to start? To keep from being overwhelmed by the options, it’s a good idea to break down the attractions and activities into categories.
Note: Most attractions and businesses in Mexico City were operating at reduced capacity and limited hours as of press time, in accordance with the destination’s pandemic safety guidelines. Some facilities may be completely closed, and those that are open likely require temperature checks and face masks. Be sure to confirm operating hours before making plans to visit any attraction.
Here are some of the top attractions for first-time visitors.
History Lessons
Square one for history lovers in Mexico City is the Zocalo, one of the world’s largest city squares, which sits in the heart of the historic downtown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, visitors can view what remains of the Templo Mayor, a former temple of the Mexica people, who thrived in the region back when the city was called Tenochtitlan. Spanish colonists destroyed most of the temple in 1521 to make room for the massive cathedral, which is another must-see in downtown Mexico City.
It’s easy to travel across centuries in a matter of blocks in downtown Mexico City. At one end of the bustling pedestrian street called Calle Madero is the Torre Latinoamericana (Latin American Tower), which was the tallest building in Latin America when it opened in 1956; today, the observation deck offers a rewarding view of the neighborhood’s architectural treasures, including the Palacio de Bellas Artes (Palace of Fine Arts), a performing arts center that opened in 1934 and draws admirers with its live performances as well as its stunning Neoclassical and Art Nouveau façade and Art Deco interior.
Visitors can also find historical treasures inside Parque Chapultepec, the massive city park that spans some 1,700 acres. Perched atop a hillside is the Castillo de Chapultepec (Chapultepec Castle), which served as the official residence of Emperor Maximilian I from 1864 to 1867. The city’s short-lived imperial era is long gone, but the castle now houses the Museo Nacional de Historia (National Museum of History), offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about the nation’s rich history as they explore the castle.
In the southern part of the city is Xochimilco, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as the “only reminder of traditional pre-Hispanic land use in the lagoons of the Mexico City basin,” according to the organization. The best way to appreciate the neighborhood’s lovely network of canals is to book a ride aboard a colorful trajinera boat.
Another must-see for anyone interested in the region’s pre-Hispanic history is Teotihuacan, the ruins of a city founded sometime around 200 B.C. It’s best to plan an entire day to visit this breathtaking collection of pyramids and other structures, which lies about 25 miles from the city.
Cultural Wonders
According to some estimates, Mexico City has more museums than any other city on the planet (except perhaps London), and there are cultural facilities to suit just about every taste and interest. The crown jewel, many would say, is the Museo Nacional de Antropologia (National Museum of Anthropology), a massive facility dedicated to the region’s pre-Hispanic history and indigenous cultures.
Art lovers, meanwhile, should consider a visit to Casa Azul, the blue house now also known as the Museo Frida Kahlo (Frida Kahlo Museum). The famed artist was born, lived and died in this very home, and a tour provides a fascinating glimpse into her creative genius. True fans of her work should also visit the Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo (Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo House Studio Museum), which is set in the twin, attached homes where the legendary couple lived and worked.
The upscale neighborhood of Polanco is home to two especially good art museums: Museo Jumex, which hosts impressive exhibitions of contemporary art, and the adjacent Soumaya Museum is home to more than 66,000 works of art from various centuries, all contained in an eye-catching modern piece of architecture.
Where to Stay
Mexico City offers an array of interesting accommodations at a variety of price points, including well-known international brands and cool, independent boutique hotels. Top-of-the-line luxury hotel options include the St. Regis Mexico City, which rises above the grand boulevard called Paseo de la Reforma, and InterContinental Presidente Mexico City, which is located in the swanky Polanco neighborhood. Still to come on the upscale scene is the 153-room Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, which debuts in October.
Travelers looking for stays with a hip-and-happening creative vibe should consider the neighborhoods called Roma Norte and Condesa, both of which are hotspots for trendy style and cool boutique properties. Among the top choices are Hotel Brick, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and Condesa DF, which is part of the stylish Grupo Habita hotel portfolio.
Budget-conscious travelers will find lots to love as well, with hotels flying the flags of well-known brands including Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Four Points by Sheraton and Courtyard by Marriott.
Of course, there are so many options for accommodations, activities and excursions in Mexico City that it’s impossible to mention them all in one article or to explore them all in one visit. But that’s one of the joys of Mexico’s capital: there’s always a reason to go back.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Mexico City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mark Chesnut
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS