Airlines, Cruise Lines Boosting Tourism Restart Efforts in Cozumel
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 28, 2021
The mayor of Cozumel said the economic and tourism restart efforts on the island have been successful thus far thanks to a rise in airline arrivals and the return of cruising.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Cozumel mayor Pedro Joaquin Delbouis announced Cozumel International Airport had 98 scheduled flights for the upcoming week, with 80 of the operations from the United States.
Airlines connecting U.S cities to the popular Mexican tourism hotspot include American (Miami, Dallas and Charlotte), Frontier (Chicago and Denver), Southwest (Houston), Sun Country (Dallas) and United (Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and Chicago).
Cozumel’s Director of Municipal Tourism, Pedro Hermosillo Lopez, announced that nearly 180,000 tourists arrived in Cozumel via air connections in May.
The cruise industry has also returned to the island, as Royal Caribbean’s Adventures of the Seas arrived on June 16, the first ship to dock at Cozumel’s port in 15 months. Mayor Joaquin Delbouis also revealed 24 more cruise arrivals are scheduled to arrive through the end of July.
Earlier this month, MSC Cruises announced MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina would visit Cozumel this year. Norwegian Cruise Line also revealed plans to sail to the Mexican island when sailings resume.
