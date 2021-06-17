Last updated: 07:56 PM ET, Thu June 17 2021

MSC Cruises Will Restart US Sailings To the Caribbean This Summer

Laurie Baratti June 17, 2021

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.
MSC Meraviglia docked in Miami. (Photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises just announced that it has officially opened sales of its U.S. Summer 2021 restart cruises, which will sail aboard the award-winning, ultramodern MSC Meraviglia and glamorous MSC Divina.

Come August and September, the two ships will begin sailing three-, four-, and seven-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami and Port Canaveral. And, guests aboard all U.S. departures will get to visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination in The Bahamas, which opened at the end of 2019, just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s time to cruise again, and we are incredibly excited to open our U.S. summer 2021 cruises for booking and take a step closer toward bringing our guests back on board our ships in the U.S. this summer,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “Looking ahead, our guests have so much to look forward to, with a choice of quick getaways or week-long vacations from Miami, or our brand-new homeport in Port Canaveral, all visiting our new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. And, later this year, guests will love our newest ship to hit U.S. waters, MSC Seashore, when she makes her Miami debut this November.”

MSC Cruises’ U.S. Restart Itineraries

MSC Meraviglia, the first smart ship of its class, will resume sailing on August 2, offering three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. Then, starting September 18, the ship will alternate between seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

— August 2, 2021: This four-night Eastern Caribbean cruise out of Miami will visit Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

— September 18, 2021: MSC Meraviglia’s first week-long cruise since resuming operations will embark in Miami, calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve a second time on the return trip.

— September 25, 2021: This seven-night Western Caribbean cruise out of Miami will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for a second time.

MSC Divina will be the line’s second ship to resume cruising from the U.S., sailing three-, four- and seven-night itineraries to The Bahamas and Caribbean out of MSC Cruises’ newest homeport in Orlando (Port Canaveral).

— September 16, 2021: This three-night cruise from Port Canaveral will visit Nassau, Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

— October 3, 2021: This seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Cozumel, Mexico; and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Rendering of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve features a Great Lagoon for swimming and water sports. (photo courtesy of MSC Cruises)

Given Florida's new regulations, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will welcome both COVID-vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, with multilayered protections in place to safeguard public health. MSC Cruises does, however, highly encourage guests to get fully vaccinated prior to boarding their departures.

Guests who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to fulfill several additional requirements and will be subject to more stringent protocols while on board. Firstly, they’ll need to purchase MSC Cruises’ Travel Insurance & COVID-19 Protection Services prior to their voyage, whereas fully vaccinated guests receive MSC Cruises’ COVID-19 Reassurance protection at no charge. Unvaccinated passengers will be required to purchase MSC-sponsored shore excursions in order to go ashore during their cruise, and will need to test upon embarkation in Florida and while onboard.

Details on additional health and safety measures, guest and crew requirements, and new sanitation and operating protocols can be found here.

For more information, visit msccruisesusa.com.

Laurie Baratti
