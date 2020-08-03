Allianz Study Finds Domestic Travel Demand Rising Amid COVID-19
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke August 03, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a spike in interest in domestic vacations this summer.
According to new research from travel insurance provider Allianz Travel, nearly six in 10 travelers (59 percent) are eyeing destinations within the United States for their next trip amid ongoing health concerns and travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus crisis.
Allianz Travel found that 42 percent of its single trip online travel insurance quotes for the second quarter of 2020 were for domestic destinations compared to only 22 percent in the first quarter, signaling a dramatic 93 percent change.
With Europe still off-limits to Americans, Italy, the United Kingdom and France saw travel insurance quote decreases ranging from 41-53 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.
Confidence in air travel is also improving, Allianz found. The study shows that 54 percent are planning to fly to their destination while 42 percent will drive. Hotel and resort properties (47 percent) are preferred when it comes to accommodations at the moment, followed by staying with family or friends (27 percent) and vacation rentals (11 percent).
There's been much talk of enhanced cleaning efforts across the travel industry, and Allianz's study found that people are in fact paying attention as advanced sanitizing efforts (50 percent) are leading the way in terms of what makes Americans feel the safest about traveling again.
A proven coronavirus vaccine (49 percent) and health officials declaring that it is safe to travel again (42 percent) also rank high on the list.
"While the travel landscape is constantly changing, we're finding that our customers are eager to safely hit the road to enjoy time together with their families," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Allianz Partners, in a statement. "While travel to foreign destinations is currently in flux, it’s a great time to fly or drive to rediscover the amazing destinations that America has to offer."
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS