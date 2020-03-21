Last updated: 05:23 PM ET, Sat March 21 2020

Bahamas Strengthens Its Protections Against COVID-19

PHOTO: Flag of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / AndrewLinscott)

With four coronavirus cases now confirmed on Nassau, The Bahamas is stepping up its actions to confront COVID-19, while the pandemic continues to escalate worldwide.

The four patients who’ve tested positive are being quarantined in isolation according to guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation continues to implement updated protocols and protection measures, guided by the Ministry of Health and other government agencies, in alignment with the country's Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19.

On March 20, 2020, Bahamian Prime Minister, The Most Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis, announced some fresh preventive measures and heightened protocols aimed at minimizing the virus’ potential spread.

New measures include:

—A newly-imposed curfew, which extends from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, to take effect immediately.

—Expanded travel restrictions, which deny entry to foreign individuals who have passed through the United Kingdom, Ireland or mainland Europe within the past 20 days. These new controls apply on top of existing restrictions on persons coming from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

— A requirement that Bahamian nationals and residents returning to the Bahamas from restricted countries (or any area where there’s community spread of the COVID-19 virus), via any point of entry, will be quarantined or placed under self-isolation upon arrival, and obligated to follow the Ministry of Health’s explicit instructions.

Measures already in place include:

—Arriving visitors are required to complete health questionnaires and undergo official screenings at ports, hotels, and rental properties in order to identify those who may require monitoring or treatment.

—Conducting COVID-19 community surveillance testing, screening residents and visitors alike, and responding to high-risk cases with quarantine protocols that adhere to international health organizations’ best-practice standards.

The Bahamian Ministry of Health is handling all COVID-19-related inquiries. For questions or concerns, its COVID-19 hotline is available from (8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT) at 242-376-9350 or 242-376-9387.

For more information, visit bahamas.com

