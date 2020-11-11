Bahamas Updates Coronavirus-Related Public Health Measures
Government officials in The Bahamas issued an updated list of public health measures on Monday.
The Bahamas has seen a decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases recently, thanks in part to successful efforts in New Providence and Abaco to stop the spread. The islands lifted their 24-hour weekend curfews and updated weekday curfew hours.
Businesses are also able to resume increased services and operating hours, with retail shops allowed to reopen for in-store shopping and restaurants being permitted to continue outdoor dining.
In addition, hotel restaurants can now offer indoor dining.
While restrictions have eased for New Providence and Abaco, additional measures are being implemented on Eleuthera to curb the spread of COVID-19, excluding Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.
Eleuthera officials announced a weekday curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, and a 24-hour curfew will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday. During weekend curfew hours, businesses, grocery stores, bars and restaurants must remain closed.
The Bahamian Government will continue to monitor cases across the islands and loosen or tighten restrictions as needed. Tourists should check the status of their island destination before traveling by visiting Bahamas.com/travelupdates.
Travelers will also be happy to learn that Atlantis Paradise Island announced it would resume operations on December 10 and offer a free night to celebrate.
