Cancun, Isla Mujeres Preparing to Reopen Beaches With Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 20, 2020

The beach in Cancun, Mexico
The beach in Cancun, Mexico (photo by Eric Bowman)

Popular destinations in Mexico have announced plans to enforce restrictions on tourists when the country’s epidemiological light allows for the reopening of beaches.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama and Isla Mujeres mayor Juan Carrillo Soberanis announced that when health officials in the region change the epidemiological light from orange to yellow, the beaches will reopen with limitations.

The preventive protocols include an access schedule with a maximum beach stay time of three hours, social distancing enforcement, limitations on group sizes, a ban on alcoholic beverages and mandatory facial coverings.

Beachgoers are also required to bring a biodegradable bag for their trash.

“Taking care of health is everyone’s job, which is why it will be important to follow these sanitary provisions attached to our New Normal, so that we can have a responsible and safe economic reactivation and at the same time reduce the contagion of Covid-19,” Carrillo Soberanis said.

On Thursday, Playa del Carmen mayor Laura Beristain Navarrete launched a 10-day pilot beach reopening project, which includes only three of the city’s beaches being reopened to the public with the new restrictions.

Last month, hotel officials in Cancun and other popular tourist destinations announced that only resort guests would be permitted to use the beaches in the region as part of an effort to ensure social distancing.

