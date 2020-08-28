Cancun Eyes 60 Percent Occupancy by End of 2020
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 28, 2020
Cancun and other tourist-friendly destinations in Quintana Roo, Mexico are poised to bounce back in the final third of 2020, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ).
According to The Riviera Maya Times, occupancy is expected to double and reach 60 percent by the end of the year, helping restore tourism jobs in the region.
"September and October are the low occupancy months, but some hotels report more reservations than last year because travelers who couldn’t come in April, May, and June rescheduled for those dates. From the usual 30 percent, we are going to reach 60 percent and we will stay that way until the end of the year," CPTQ Director Dario Flota Ocampo told the Times.
From January to June 2019, more than 1.2 million passengers arrived at Quintana Roo airports compared to only 322,035 during the same period this year.
The continued implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols and keeping travelers informed is expected to play a key role in boosting confidence and driving up visitor numbers in the coming months.
Cancun and Mexico's other beloved tourist destinations have already received the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp approving of their health and hygiene protocols.
